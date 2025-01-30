Local football fans were delighted to see Mamelodi Sundowns star Themba Zwane return to the training grounds at Chloorkop

Zwane has been injured for months with an ACL injury, leaving a massive hole in the Sundowns and Bafana midfield

Masandawana and Bafana fans celebrated the news on social media, praising the 35-year-old who has 12 goals for Bafana and 53 for Sundowns

Influential midfielder Themba Zwane has returned to training at Mamelodi Sundowns after sitting months on the bench due to an ACL injury.

Zwane has played a vital role for Sundowns since he joined the club in 2011, scoring 53 goals in 263 appearances in the midfield while he also bagged 12 goals for Bafana Bafana.

Midfielder Themba Zwane has returned to training for PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP.

The 35-year-old, who picked up the injury on international duty, has provided a major boost for the PSL champions and Bafana by returning to the training grounds.

Themba Zwane returns to training

Zwane was seen on the training grounds at Sundowns, according to the tweet below:

Despite his age, Zwane remains a vital member of the Sundowns squad and said he is willing to retire at the club after penning a new deal at the start of the 2024/2025 season.

When Zwane returns to full fitness, he will find new competition in the Sundowns midfield after the club signed long-term target Jayden Adams from PSL rivals Stellenbosch FC.

Along with Adams, Sundowns has improved their defence in the January transfer window after signing Keanu Cupido and Argentine Lucas Suarez.

Sundowns will play their next match on Sunday, 2 February 2025, according to the tweet below:

Zwane boosts Bafana’s options

Besides Sundowns, Bafana coach Hugo Broos will also be glad to see Zwane return as the Belgian prepares for the 2025 AFCON in Morocco.

The AFCON could be Zwane’s last international tournament while the midfielder will be looking to climb further up the scoring ranks for Bafana.

During the 2025 AFCON, Bafana will face tricky opposition after being drawn against Egypt, Angola and Zimbabwe in group B.

Keanu Cupido and Lucas Suarez have reinforced Mamelodi Sundowns' defence in January 2025. Image: Masandawana.

Fans praise Zwane

Masandawana reacted positively on social media to welcome Zwane back to training, saying the player will strengthen Sundowns and Bafana.

Abednego082 asked a question:

“So soon from ACL?”

MrLessTalk66284 is happy:

“Welcome back, Themba.”

SenyaneChueu is a fan:

“Shika.”

MercXclass welcomed Zwane back:

“We welcome him back, only for Bafana though.”

LuthandoMbengz is excited:

“It’s a good day for South African football.”

Njivah10353392 feels for a Sundowns player:

“Feel sad for Jayden Adams. Wasted his career for money.”

Flowerbwoy J-Swiss called Zwane a legend:

“He wouldn't be the legend he is if played for either Chiefs or Pirates. He wouldn't have eight league titles and Champions League plus Club World Cup appearances.”

Tsela Khopo admires Zwane:

“OUR GOAT.”

Njabuloo Their Lindt backs Downs:

“I'm glad, our team will be stronger now. All our big players are coming back including our new signings.”

Letlhogonolo MJ Marumo said Bafana will be happy:

“This is good news for Hugo Broos.”

