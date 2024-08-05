After extending his stay at Mamelodi Sundowns by an extra year, 35-year-old Temba Zwane said he wants to retire at the defending PSL champions

The star midfielder said he has been pleased with Sundowns' recruitment during the current transfer window

Local football fans praised Zwane on social media, saying they were glad he is staying at Masandawana

Mamelodi Sundowns star midfielder Temba Zwane said he wants to retire at the club after he activated a one-year extension.

The 35-year-old's new contract will see him play for Sundowns until July 2025 and said he is pleased by their recruitment ahead of next season.

Midfielder Themba Zwane has extended his stay at Mamelodi Sundowns. Image: Visionhaus and Fadel Senna/AFP.

Zwane joined Sundowns in 2011 and said this season will be an adjustment after coach Rhulani Mokwena's shock departure.

Temba Zwane praised Mamelodi Sundowns

Zwane speaks about Sundowns

According to SportsWire, Zwane is looking forward to the new season after Sundowns added Kobamelo Kodisang, Kagan Johannes, Asekho Tiwani and Arthur Sales.

Zwane said:

"I'd say I'm happy. I aim to finish my career at Sundowns. New players bring quality to the team, which is good for the team and for the competition. We know we will play many games this season and need enough depth. As a team, we are positive and looking strong."

Fans admire Zwane

Local football fans praised Zwane on social media, with many describing the 35-year-old as their GOAT (greatest of all time).

Kabelo J Tladi wants Zwane to play longer:

"I Wish he plays in the 2026 World Cup."

Sports Guru shared a dream:

"I need this man at Naturena."

Nomonde is pleased:

"This makes me happy."

Boitshepo Don Podile is a fan of Zwane:

"My Goat is staying."

Mluleki Green is happy:

"I am happy Mshishi is staying."

Temba Zwane breaks surpasses a Bafana Bafana legend

As Briefly News reported, Themba Zwane leapfrogged Bafana Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo on the national team's all-time scoring list.

Zwane scored a brace against Algeria in a 3-3 draw on Tuesday, 25 March 2024, to climb to ninth on the list with 11 goals for Bafana.

