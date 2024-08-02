Zwane Opens Up on Mokwena’s Sundowns Exit, Narrates Experience With Folz

Themba Zwane has shared his thoughts on Rulani Mokwena's sudden exit from Mamelodi Sundowns this summer

The South African international also commented on the motivation of the squad after the 37-year-old manager's departure

The Sundown captain also shared his experience working under new assistant manager Romain Folz

South African international Themba Zwane has broken his silence on Rulani Mokwena's exit from Mamelodi Sundowns while narrating his experience under new assistant coach Romain Folz.

Mokwena parted ways with the Brazilians at the end of last season despite leading them to the Premier Soccer League title.

He has since joined Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic Club, while Sundowns replaced him with Steve Komphela. He will work alongside Manqoba Mngqithi.

Zwane opens up on Mokwena's Sundowns exit

According to iDiskiTimes, Zwane confirmed that he and his teammates had to encourage themselves after Mokwena's departure was confirmed.

"Obviously, as players, when we saw the news, we had to encourage one another, try to support one another, knowing for sure the decisions made in football," he said.

The Sundowns captain reiterates that they are still feeling positive despite Mokwena's exit and that the goal of competing for all titles remains.

"We [must] try to respect the team's decisions and encourage the guys that the goal remains the same: competing for all trophies. I feel like the mood… the mood is fine, and brotherhood," he added.

Zwane narrates his experience with Folz

The Bafana Bafana star also spoke about his experience with Folz since he joined the club as an assistant coach.

"He's a good coach, an intelligent coach, and for now, he's still quiet [in the group], but we know going forward he will loosen up and yeah [integrate]," he concluded.

