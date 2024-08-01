Nasreddine Nabi is set to miss out on one of his transfer targets for Kaizer Chiefs this summer

The Tunisian tactician was hoping to sign the South African international before the new season kicks off

The Bafana Bafana star is also linked with a move to PSL defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns

Kaizer Chiefs have received bad news as the club is set to miss out on the signing of South African International Oswin Appollis.

The Bafana Bafana star has been linked with a move to Nasreddine Nabi's Kaizer Chiefs with Premier Soccer League champions Mamelodi Sundowns also showing interest.

Clubs in North America also want the South African forward who could also be allowed to move to Europe this summer.

Nasreddine Nabi suffered a huge blow as Kaizer Chiefs are set to miss out on Oswin Appollis's signing this summer. Photo: @iDiskiTimes.

Source: Twitter

Kaizer Chiefs set to miss out on Appollis' signing

According to a report by FARPost, as per the South African, Polokwane City coach Phuti Mohafe has confirmed that Appollis will not be joining any of their local rivals and will only be allowed to move to Europe.

"I also heard that there is talk about him," he said.

"As I previously said, for me as a coach to release him, I will only allow him to go abroad [Europe]. But that doesn't depend on me; it's not in my capacity."

Mohafe didn't deny the possibility of the 22-year-old attacker leaving the club but claimed that Polokwane City's management would make the decision.

"It's the management's decision to say he may or may not go. But what I know now is that he is staying put with the club," he added.

Appollis is set to feature in Polokwane City's quarter final clash against Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 tournament.

Nabi explains why Chiefs lost to Yanga SC

Briefly News earlier reported on Kaizer Chiefs boss Nabi explaining why his team lost to Young Africans in the Toyota Cup.

The Tunisian coach admitted it was a disappointing loss for the Glamour Boys but assured the fans that he would build a strong team during an interview with the media after the game.

Source: Briefly News