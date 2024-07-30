Polokwane City star Oswin Appollis is waiting for Polokwane City to veto his move to Tunisian club Esperance

The winger, a target for Kaizer Chiefs, has reportedly accepted terms with Esperance but is waiting for his PSL club to accept the offer

Local football fans predicted where Appollis would end up as they were assured the player would leave Polokwane

Oswin Appollis will leave Polokwane City. Image: Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Oswin Appollis has reportedly been left in transfer limbo after waiting for Polokwane City to accept an offer from Tunisian club Esperance.

The 22-year-old Bafana Bafana star, a target for Kaizer Chiefs, is set to leave the PSL side after playing a starring role for the club.

Oswin Appollis is waiting for Polokwane City's decision

Appollis has an offer from Esperance, according to the tweet below:

According to SABC Sport, Appollis' agent Lance Davids said the only hold-up in the move to Esperance is Polokwane, who previously said they would only accept an overseas bid for the star.

Davids said:

"Our understanding is that Esperance submitted an initial offer, which they later improved, but apparently, they could not get a response from anyone at the club. Maybe Polokwane City has other offers lined up that we don't know about."

Davids, a former Bafana player, added that Appollis is determined to leave Polokwane during the current transfer window.

Fans predict Appollis' destination

Local football fans predicted Appollis' transfer destination on social media, while some hope Chiefs will step up their pursuit for the 22-year-old winger.

Sifiso Sibisi said Polokwane has other ideas:

"It's clear they have already considered another offer."

Leon Mhlongo KaMageba Yina noted a tug of war:

"He is going to Chiefs, but his agent is pushing him to join Esperance."

Simlindile Dzele said Esperance is poaching talent:

"Hayibo, this Esperance wants all Chiefs targets."

Mandla Buthelezi backed Chiefs to sign the star:

"Hope Chiefs is making an effort to sign him."

Ballfoot Ervol picked another destination for Appollis:

"He is going to Sundowns."

Elias Mokwana jets off to Esperance

As reported by Briefly News, Sekhukhune United striker Elias Mokwana has left South Africa to seal his move to Tunisian side Esperance.

The striker, a previous target for Kaizer Chiefs, has agreed personal terms with Esperance and is set to leave Sekhukhune.

