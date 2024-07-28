Bafana Bafana striker Elias Mokwana has moved closer to signing for Esperance after flying to Tunisia for the final stages of the transfer

The 24-year-old has chosen to leave Sekhukhune Unied for Esperance amid interest from top clubs in the PSL

Local fans praised the move on social media, while others felt Kaizer Chiefs missed out on signing the striker

Elias Mokwana has agreed personal terms with Esperance. Image: Richard Pelham/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Forward Elias Mokwana has all but sealed his move to Esperance after leaving Mzansi to take part in the final stages of his transfer from Sekhukhune United.

The 24-year-old has left Mzansi after agreeing terms with Esperance, after impressing in the colours of PSL side Sekhukhune.

Elias Mokwana enters advanced talks with Esperance

Mokwana flew to Tunisia, according to the tweet below:

Mokwana, a previous target for top PSL clubs Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns, impressed in the PSL last season and also earned his debut for Bafana Bafana.

Sekhukhune have been busy in the transfer market and have already secured the services of Mokwana's replacement, Congolese striker Andy Boyeli.

Fans praised Elias Mokwana

Local football fans praised Elias Mokwana's move to Esperance, believing it would help the striker develop into a better player.

Siphoh Gift Zangwa asked a question:

"How did Kaizer Chiefs miss this boy?"

Itani Brighton wanted a bigger move:

"An overseas move orang of the local big three was gonna be better than this move, but good luck in Tunisia anyway."

Buti Lebo is happy:

"Finally, open borders in Africa."

Thabiso Thobeha noticed a pattern:

"All these players remain on Chiefs' radar but end up being signed by other teams."

Siphosethu Pike backs the move:

"Good for him. This will expose him to a bigger stage and increase his chances for the national team. Good deal."

Notununu Jeff Ciamtanda is impressed:

"Wow, all the best, Mokwana."

Khanyi Tha Guy Kase says Mokwana made the right move:

"Good move, the experience in North Africa is like playing in Europe."

Sboniso M is proud:

"Good news; all the best brother."

Lebogang Letsoalo wished the striker well:

"Well deserved, what a baller he is, he will represent us well."

Katlego A Maroga backed Mokwana to shine:

"Good for his career to shine across the continent then to the world."

Sekhukhune United secured the services of Andy Boyeli

As reported by Briefly News, PSL side Sekhukhune United have beaten PSL sides to the signature of Congolese striker Andy Boyeli.

Sekhukhune announced the arrival of the striker, who had been a target for Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns, and Orlando Pirates.

