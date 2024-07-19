Sekhukhune United has unveiled striker Andy Boyeli and defender Kenneth Langa as their new players ahead of next season

The Limpopo side has been busy in the transfer market recruiting new stars while they also lost key players

Local football fans applauded Babina Noko on social media as they felt the club has been successful in the transfer market

Striker Andy Boyeli and defender Kenneth Langa are the newest stars at Sekhukhune United. Image: SekhukhuneFc.

PSL side Sekhukhune United continued their preparations for next season by announcing two new signings, Andy Boyeli and Kenneth Langa.

The Limpopo side purchased Langa from NFD side Tuks and proudly announced the capture of Boyeli after beating PSL rivals for the striker's services.

Sekhukhune United bolstered their squad

Sekhukhune announced their new signings on their Twitter (X) profile:

According to the club's Twitter profile, the Limpopo side were glad to welcome the new signings and previously announced Peter Hyballa's arrival as new head coach.

The club tweeted:

"Sekhukhune United are delighted to announce the signing of striker Andy Bobwa Boyeli and left-back Kenneth Sikhosonke Langa."

Prior to the new signings, Sekhukhune also announced the arrival of Thabang Monare and Njabulo Ngcobo from Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs respectively.

Fans are excited for next season

Local football fans praised Sekhukhune on social media, believing the club has conducted good business during the transfer window.

Alpheous Manabalala praised Sekukhune:

"Congratulations and welcome to Babina Noko."

Philli Jones liked the arrivals:

"Good signings."

Maphuti Mayweather GP Moremi welcomed the signings:

“Welcome to the Babina Noko family.”

Elton Shaw Kasetura is impressed with Sekhukhune:

"They did well in the last campaign; management and the technical team should be proud. And I see they just added a bit of quality to improve the current squad."

Mthembo Samadue Felix cannot wait for the new season:

"Either they get it right or wrong in integrating their new signees. Let the games begin."

