PSL club Sekhukhune United have reportedly signed Congolese striker Andy Boyeli from Zambian side Power Dynamos

The 23-year-old has chosen Sekhukhune after previous links with Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns

Local football fans took to social media to say Boyeli has made the right decision by choosing Sekhukhune

Congolese forward Andy Boyeli has reportedly agreed terms on a three-year contract with Sekhukhune United.

The 23-year-old is expected to be announced as a new Sekhukhune player despite being linked with other PSL clubs such as Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

According to an iDiski Times source, the Congolese goal scorer chose a move to Sekhukhune, who approached Steve Komphela as their new coach.

The source said:

"The 23-year-old striker is expected to arrive in South Africa in the coming days after agreeing terms on a three-year contract."

Fans say Boyeli made the right choice

Local football fans took to social media to say Boyeli, who scored 18 goals in two seasons for Dynamos, was right to choose Sekhukhune.

Vechter M Jnr is frustrated:

"That's the problem with our clubs; they buy players without coaches. They must learn to allow coaches to buy players of their preference."

Mega Mind says Sekhukhune made a good buy:

"He will fit perfectly at Sekhukhune."

Saviour Kaleya does not rate Boyeli:

"A one-season striker."

TsheGo Mash thinks the player made the right move:

"Good for him, Chiefs comes with a lot of pressure."

Sello Zile Sekoalane backed the move:

"That's where he belongs."

