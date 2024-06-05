Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns have shown an interest in Congolese striker Andy Boyeli

The 22-year-old caught the eye of the top PSL clubs after he scored seven goals for Zambian side Power Dynamos last season

Fans took to social media to criticise the player, who they believe is not worthy of a move to the PSL

Zambian-based forward Andy Boyeli could be heading to the PSL. Image: Andy_boyeli

Source: Instagram

Congolese striker Andy Boyeli has emerged as a target for top PSL clubs after scoring seven goals for Zambian side Power Dynamos.

Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns, and Orlando Pirates have reportedly shown interest in the Boyeli, while Amakhosi have also targeted Serbian-based striker Luther Singh.

PSL clubs inquire about Andy Boyeli

Boyeli is a wanted man, according to the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to a Soccer Laduma source, PSL clubs have contacted the Zambian side, while Pirates have offered top goal scorer Tshegofatso Mabasa a new contract.

The source said:

"Actually, Orlando Pirates were the first ones to inquire about Andy, then Mamelodi Sundowns followed him, and now Kaizer Chiefs sent their scouts and recruiters to check on him."

Fans criticised Boyeli

Local football fans took to social media to say PSL clubs should spend their time on something other than pursuing Boyeli.

Bathandwa Mbolekwano questions Chiefs' scouting:

"Whoever's scouting for Kaizer Chiefs really needs to start taking his work serious. Nothing is interesting about this guy's stats."

Jaimito Fernando Fernando says Chiefs must prioritise:

"This team, mara, sign the coach first and let him choose players he wants."

Premier Nganu Sibanda thinks Pirates is the wrong choice:

"Pirates is not a friend to foreign players."

Azola Bizos says Pirates started the trend:

"Because Pirates wanted to sign him."

Trevor Dolwana does not rate Boyeli:

"What a waste."

Elias Mokwana opens the door to a move

As Briefly News reported, Sekhkhune United star Elias Mokwana said he will leave his future in the hands of the club chairman.

The Bafana star has been in high demand after an impressive season for Sekhukhune and has attracted interest from top PSL clubs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News