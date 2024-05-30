Burnley FC Striker Lyle Foster Survives Hugo Broos' Final Cut To Remain in the Bafana Squad
- Hugo Broos released 13 players from the preliminary Bafana squad ahead of the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers in June 2024
- Burnley FC striker Lyle Foster has been kept in the side after Broos said his health issues are a thing of the past
- Local football fans took to social media to praise the squad, which included Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng
Bafana boss Hugo Broos named Burnley FC forward Lyle Foster in his final Bafana squad ahead of the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers in June 2024
Foster is set to return to the Bafana line-up when they face Nigeria on Friday, 7 June, much to the dismay of local football fans.
Hugo Broos cut 13 players from the Bafana squad
Broos' Bafana squad was announced via Twitter:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
According to TimesLive, Broos said he is happy with Foster's progress, while Orlando Pirates star Relebohili Mofokeng, tipped for an overseas move, is set for a Bafana debut.
Broos said:
"I phoned him [Foster], and we had a good chat. I called [then still Burnley manager Vincent" Kompany, and we had a good chat. So there are no problems anymore, and that's the reason Lyle is with us again."
Fans applaud Broos
Local football fans took to social media to express their agreement with Broos' team selection and welcome Mofokeng to the squad.
Vechter M Jnr gave a suggestion:
"Maswanganyi and Zwane should start the game. I want to see their combination play."
K "anele Matayi is happy with the squad:
"Fair and square team selection."
Skhumbuzo Sphiw" Mncube applauded Mofokeng:
"Mofokeng, it's" been a long time coming."
Ibh" ri YaseMkhanyakude Kbmsongie Nin praised Broo":
"Yeah, that is a strong squad. Great job, coach."
Lurh Zikode is missing Tshegofatso Mabasa:
"It's the first time I've seen a coach leave a top goal scorer out for the national team. Mabasa needs "justice."
Nigeria will miss the match against Bafana
As Briefly News reported, star Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen will miss the FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifier against Bafana on Friday, 7 June 2024, due to injury.
After his injury, the Napoli striker will not be available for Finidi George's debut as the Nigerian national coach.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Junior Bester (Editor) Junior Bester is the current Entertainment (Sports) Writer at Briefly News. He achieved a ND:Journalism at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology in 2012. He worked for Independent Newspapers from 2011 till 2022 covering news, sport, business and entertainment for titles such as Weekend Argus, Cape Argus, Daily Voice and Northern News. Junior passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. He joined Briefly News in 2024. You can reach him at junior.bester@briefly.co.za