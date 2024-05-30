Hugo Broos released 13 players from the preliminary Bafana squad ahead of the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers in June 2024

Burnley FC striker Lyle Foster has been kept in the side after Broos said his health issues are a thing of the past

Local football fans took to social media to praise the squad, which included Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng

Lyle Foster is set for a return to Hugo Broos' Bafana side. Image: Joe Prior/Visionhaus and Richard Pelham/FIFA

Bafana boss Hugo Broos named Burnley FC forward Lyle Foster in his final Bafana squad ahead of the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers in June 2024

Foster is set to return to the Bafana line-up when they face Nigeria on Friday, 7 June, much to the dismay of local football fans.

Hugo Broos cut 13 players from the Bafana squad

Broos' Bafana squad was announced via Twitter:

According to TimesLive, Broos said he is happy with Foster's progress, while Orlando Pirates star Relebohili Mofokeng, tipped for an overseas move, is set for a Bafana debut.

Broos said:

"I phoned him [Foster], and we had a good chat. I called [then still Burnley manager Vincent" Kompany, and we had a good chat. So there are no problems anymore, and that's the reason Lyle is with us again."

Fans applaud Broos

Local football fans took to social media to express their agreement with Broos' team selection and welcome Mofokeng to the squad.

Vechter M Jnr gave a suggestion:

"Maswanganyi and Zwane should start the game. I want to see their combination play."

K "anele Matayi is happy with the squad:

"Fair and square team selection."

Skhumbuzo Sphiw" Mncube applauded Mofokeng:

"Mofokeng, it's" been a long time coming."

Ibh" ri YaseMkhanyakude Kbmsongie Nin praised Broo":

"Yeah, that is a strong squad. Great job, coach."

Lurh Zikode is missing Tshegofatso Mabasa:

"It's the first time I've seen a coach leave a top goal scorer out for the national team. Mabasa needs "justice."

Nigeria will miss the match against Bafana

As Briefly News reported, star Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen will miss the FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifier against Bafana on Friday, 7 June 2024, due to injury.

After his injury, the Napoli striker will not be available for Finidi George's debut as the Nigerian national coach.

