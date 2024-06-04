25-year-old striker Khanyisa Mayo is staying at Cape Town City, said club chairman John Comitis

The Bafana forward has been the standout star for the Citizens and has attracted interest from Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns

Local football fans took to social media to say Mayo is not good enough to play for a top PSL club, while others say he should follow his dreams of playing overseas

Khanyisa Mayo is set for another season at Cape Town City. Image: khanyisa_mayo_10

Source: Instagram

Star striker Khanyisa Mayo will not leave Cape Town City during the off-season, according to club chairman John Comitis.

The 25-year-old scored ten goals for the City side that finished fifth in the PSL, and Comitis hopes midfielder Jaedin Rhodes will also remain at the club.

John Comitis said Cape Town City are looking to improve

Comitis speaks about Mayo's future in the tweet below:

Speaking to Soccer Laduma, Colitis said Mayo would stay at the club, but he previously denied that the club is looking to sign veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune.

Comitis said:

"For sure, why not? We didn't win much silverware, so to be able to at least finish on a high is something to take home and get us going next season."

Fans think Mayo should stay with City

Local football fans took to social media to say Mayo should stay with the Citizens, while some encouraged him to seek a move overseas.

Charlie Molefhe says Mayo should join Chiefs:

"He must go to Chiefs."

Jerry Tshabalala says Mayo will not fit it at Sundowns:

"Sundowns have very good players. They must not sign him because he won't offer anything to Downs."

Mbo Mth is not a fan:

"He is overrated, not good enough."

Ndingedzo Mavhungu says City must do what's best for the player:

"If Mayo dreams of playing abroad, City must let him go."

Clinton Gertze says Mayo wants to leave City:

"Let the player go. He is not interested in playing for City anymore."

Ernst Middendorp leaves Cape Town Spurs

As Briefly News reported, veteran coach Ernst Middendorp left Cape Town Spurs following their relegation from the PSL.

The seasoned coach will not be at the helm of the Cape Town side next season after he decided to vacate his post at the Urban Warriors.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News