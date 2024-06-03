Season tacticiian Ernst Middendorp has left Cape Town Spurs after their relegation from the PSL

The former Kaizer Chiefs coach has already left Cape Town for Johannesburg after the Urban Warriors wished him farewell

Local football fans took to social media to call Middendorp a good coach and said he will get a new job soon

The 65-year-old German coach, who felt the pain of relegation, will not be at the helm next season at Spurs.

Spurs confirmed Middendorp's departure on their Twitter account:

A Briefly News source said the coach has left on mutual terms and has already travelled from Cape Town to Jozi, while Spurs look to keep their star players next season.

The source said:

“After suffering relegation, Middendorp is in Joburg and is thinking about his future options. He did well at the club and is respected by everybody, so they wish him well in his next role.”

Cape Town Spurs wish Ersnt Middendorp luck

Fans took to social media to show their admiration for the man who previously coached Kaizer Chiefs, Golden Arrows and Martizburg United.

Clementine Khothatso says Spurs made a mistake:

“They should have kept him if the intention is coming back to the PSL. They really flopped big time.”

Themba Thizza Mtuzula pictures a new home for Middendorp:

“It won't be long before we see him at Naturena.”

Sibusiso Mthombheni named an ideal role:

“Middendorp would make a fantastic director of football operations at Chiefs.”

Caz Vukeya predicts the future:

“We know the story of this one. He'll get an overseas job for two to three months, wait for one PSL coach to be fired, and make a come back.”

Ubothï Mpangazithà praised Middendorp:

“He's a great coach, though.”

