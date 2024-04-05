Coach Rhulani Mokwena has identified Jaedin Rhodes as a transfer target for Mamelodi Sundowns next season

The 20-year-old Cape Town City attacking midfielder Rhodes has scored four goals in 21 games this season

Masandawana fans are clear admirers of Rhodes, while they also applaud Sundown's strategy to buy young players

Cape Town City star Jaedin Rhodes has been targeted by Mamelodi Sundowns. Image: Mamelodi Sundowns FC / Cape Town City FC @ Facebook

Cape Town City's attacking midfielder Jaedin Rhodes could be heading to Mamelodi Sundowns after the defending PSL champions identified him as their next transfer target.

The 20-year-old Rhodes has scored four goals in 21 games this season, and Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena feels the midfielder will be a good fit at the club.

Jaedin Rhodes is on Mamelodi Sundowns' radar

Local football fans admire Rhodes, as confirmed in the tweet below:

According to a Soccer Laduma source, Sundowns is looking to add youth to its ranks, and Rhodes could be the start of a new project.

The source said:

“Mamelodi Sundowns are showing an interest in attacker Jaedin Rhodes. Sundowns, and probably a few other rival clubs, are watching on, and Siya sources have been led to believe the Tshwane giants have put Rhodes on their radar and added him to a growing wish list for the near future.”

Sundowns look to add youth

Mokwena is fearless in using young players, as seen in their last-gasp victory over Richard's Bay FC on Tuesday, 2 April 2024.

The addition of Rhodes would also add youth to their midfield which will be missing Bongani Zungu for up to four weeks through injury.

Rhodes has a fanbase

Masandawana fans are excited about signing Rhodes as it shows Sundowns are looking to the future.

Darren Theodore is impressed:

"Baller."

Alzandré Snyders is a fan of Rhodes:

"One of my favourites."

Ts'epo Pheko says Sundowns are looking to the future:

"These ones will dominate SA league for years."

Bhembe Wandile backs the Downs:

"The sky is the limit."

Wonga K Malawu is pessimistic:

"Career ended."

Mamelodi Sundowns aims for a clean sweep

As reported by Briefly News, Mamelodi Sundowns are aiming for a clean sweep of trophies this season by going for the PSL, Nedbank Cup and CAF Champions League titles.

Sundowns currently have an 11-point lead atop the PSL while in the latter stages of the Nedbank Cup and Champions League.

