Mamelodi Sundowns beat Richard's Bay 1-0 on Tuesday, 2 April 2024, for their third win in five matches

Coach Rhulani Mokwena's side has an 11-point lead on top of the PSL log with 11 games left to play as they look to defend their title

Mokwena made changes to his side after their CAF Champions League match on Saturday, and fans praised the team's depth

Coach Rhulani Mokwena praised substitute Junior Mendieta after he scored late to hand Mamelodi Sundowns a 1-0 victory over Richard's Bay. Image: Mamelodi Sundowns FC @ Facebook

Midfielder Junior Mendieta headed in a 94th-minute winner for Mamelodi Sundowns as they edged past Richard's Bay with a 1-0 victory on Tuesday, 2 April 2024.

The victory not only kept Masandawana 11 points clear at the top of the PSL log, but it also kept their unbeaten streak intact, which has run over the last two seasons.

Rhulani Mokwena was happy with the result

Sundowns celebrated their 1-0 victory over Richard's Bay via their Twitter (X) page:

Sundowns played to a 0-0 draw against Young Africans on Saturday, 30 March 2024, which led Mokwena to make changes to his squad.

Speaking to the Masandawana Fan Vlog, Mokwena said he was pleased with the victory:

"We had to rotate the squad, and some of them have not had much playing time recently, although there was a short training time as well. I am happy with the result and team's never-say-die attitude."

Substitutes impressed Mokwena

During the match, Sundowns struggled to break down a defiant Richard's Bay side, but Mokwena said the substitutes made the difference.

Mendieta came off the bench to score the winner but teen winger Siyabonga Mabena, who admires fellow youngster Relebohile Mofokeng from Orlando Pirates, also impressed.

Mokwena added:

"I am very proud of the substitutes; they performed well. Mabena and Mendieta were good, and I am happy with their performances. I seldom mention individuals, but I am happy for Mendieta. He gives me no problems; he fights and has a great attitude."

Masandawana fans are pleased by their players

Meshack T G Meshack is a fan of Mabena:

"Mabena will be deadly in the near future. If he can be patient with himself, he will bring something different to South African football. EPL teams will fight for him."

Vho Mashau praised the subs:

"What super subs Maema, Mabena and Mendieta. Proudly Sundowns fan."

Selaelo Robert Rammutla backed the Downs:

"Congratulations to Mamelodi Sundowns."

Trizzey Gxng thinks Sundowns can play better:

"We need to avoid back passes cause they delay us from Scoring or creating chances."

Chálì Bà Luò though a draw was looming:

"Was worried with draw thing."

Ronwen Williams says Mameldoi Sundowns' hard work is vital to their success

As reported by Briefly News, Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper says the club spends hours analysing their performances while working hard during training.

The Bafana skipper said fans should realise the defending league champions' efforts during training rather than their spending habits, which is why they continue to win silverware.

