Bafana skipper Ronwen Williams says Mamelodi Sundowns spend as much effort off the field as they do on to earn success

The club are currently enjoying a 42-game unbeaten streak in the PSL and are aiming for success in the CAF Champions League

Chile club president explains how Sundowns purchased South American playmaker Marcelo Allende in 2022

Mamelodi Sundowns’ Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams credits the club's dedication rather than spending big money on players like Marcelo Allende. Image: Ronwen30/Instagram / Sundownsfc.co.za

Source: UGC

Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams says Mamelodi Sundowns players work hard to earn their success despite the club spending over R200 million in transfers over two seasons.

The Bafana skipper said Sundowns players spend a lot of time on and off the field to improve their skills, which has led them to a 42-game unbeaten streak in the PSL.

Ronwen Williams accredits Mamelodi Sundowns' staff

Williams says the team endures detailed analysis after every game, which is why they do so well.

Speaking to The Citizen, Williams said:

“Even at training, we do corrections, and that’s what makes us who we are. It’s not about the names because in the last game that we have played, I think I got about eight corrections to do, but people won’t see that.”

Sundowns strives to be the best

Williams added that everybody at Sundowns strives for excellence, as seen recently by coach Rhulani Mokwena demanding more from expensive signing Thembinkosi Lorch.

“We put so much emphasis on being the best that we can be, and we are so hard on ourselves because we want to be the best at everything we do.”

Sundowns could be set for another spending spree next season if they win the CAF Champions League, as it could earn them a massive payout from FIFA.

Marcelo Allende's transfer details revealed

According to a report by FARPost, Sundowns spent R51 million to secure the signing of Chilean playmaker Marcelo Allende from Club Deportivo Magallanes in 2022.

Maggallanes' president Cristian Ogalde said Sundowns wrapped up the deal for the player who has scored 16 goals in 30 appearances.

Ogalde said:

“When I sat down with Mamelodi Sundowns, they told me what they were looking for and I presented the profile of Marcelo Allende. Two days later, they already had all the information about the player and they had verified everything I told them about him.”

Allende's transfer details were unveiled via Twitter (X):

Masandawana fans back club's spending

Local football fans believe Sundowns' spending is justified as the club consistently brings in silverware.

Thokozane Masango holds Sundowns in high regard:

"The best team in Africa."

Martin Rawula Zwai questioned why other teams spending is not under scrutiny:

"Why everything about Sundowns must be revealed, including salaries, transfers and a price tag of the player media trying to sabotage Sundowns by all means. Never heard about Pirates and Chiefs players, mxm."

Ofentse Pitsenyane backed the club's owner:

"Motsepe is investing."

Langton E Ngomani is a fan:

"What a team."

Ronwen Williams shows his fatherly side

While Ronwen Williams defends Mamelodi Sundowns' spending, the goalkeeper recently shared a loving pic of his son on Instagram, as reported by Briefly News.

Williams had local football fans swooning over his relationship with his 12-year-old son, Mikael.

Source: Briefly News