Ever wondered why Jessica Nkosi and TK Dlamini never post each other? The actress spilt the tea while she was on Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja on 702.
Why Jessica and TK keep it offline
Former Isibaya actress Jessica Nkosi revealed that she and her husband, TK Dlamini, prefer to keep their love on the down low. The couple rarely posts each other on social media, and they have a reason for this.
Jessica told Relebogile that their special moments are best kept away from social media because they just prefer it that way.
“My husband and I just do not feel the urge to share our moments online. I am not sure why; maybe it is just how I am. When we are relaxing with popcorn, I just do not feel the need to post it on my stories. We are simply enjoying our time together."
Jessica Nkosi on being a lovergirl
The star opened up about how obsessed she is with TK Dlamini, best known for his role on Uzalo. She said that since he put a ring on it, she has referred to him as her husband.
“I am definitely my husband’s girl. I mean ever since we made it official, I have been referring to him as ‘my husband.' People often joke about this, asking if he has a name,” she laughed.
Jessica Nkosi and TK Dlamini take over Dubai
