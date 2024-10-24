Jessica Nkosi revealed the real reason she chooses not to post her husband, TK Dlamini, on social media

The South African actress said their special moments are best kept away from social media

The star was a guest on Relebogile Mabotja's podcast on 702, where she spoke about marriage and motherhood

Ever wondered why Jessica Nkosi and TK Dlamini never post each other? The actress spilt the tea while she was on Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja on 702.

Jessica Nkosi and TK Dlamini have been married since 2022 and they spoke about not psoting each other. Image: Oupa Bopape/Lefty Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Why Jessica and TK keep it offline

Former Isibaya actress Jessica Nkosi revealed that she and her husband, TK Dlamini, prefer to keep their love on the down low. The couple rarely posts each other on social media, and they have a reason for this.

Jessica told Relebogile that their special moments are best kept away from social media because they just prefer it that way.

“My husband and I just do not feel the urge to share our moments online. I am not sure why; maybe it is just how I am. When we are relaxing with popcorn, I just do not feel the need to post it on my stories. We are simply enjoying our time together."

Jessica Nkosi on being a lovergirl

The star opened up about how obsessed she is with TK Dlamini, best known for his role on Uzalo. She said that since he put a ring on it, she has referred to him as her husband.

“I am definitely my husband’s girl. I mean ever since we made it official, I have been referring to him as ‘my husband.' People often joke about this, asking if he has a name,” she laughed.

Jessica Nkosi and TK Dlamini take over Dubai

In a previous report from Briefly News, Actress Jessica Nkosi and her husband, TK Dlamini, broke the internet with their content out and about in Dubai for their vacation.

The loving couple posted a few pictures and videos of them documenting their time in the city of gold. Fans praised the couple for their breathtaking content, where they showed the many places they visited, and many noted that many Mzansi celebs are in Dubai.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News