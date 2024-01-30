Former The Queen actress Jessica Nkosi lived it up on her vacation with her husband, TK Dlamini recently

The actress also shared a reel of herself doing the world's longest zipline in Dubai

Many of her fans and followers showered her with complimentary messages in the comment section

Jessica Nkosi lived it up on her vacation in Dubai. Image: RAJESH JANTILAL/Frennie Shivambu

Actress Jessica Nkosi has been the talk of town recently as she enjoyed her vacation with her husband, TK Dlamini, in Dubai, serving couple goals for their fans and followers.

Jessica Nkosi lives it up in Dubai

The former Isibaya star has been making headlines on social media after she broke silence about her relationship with fellow former Uzalo actor TK Dlamini as she revealed that they got married in December 2022.

The star recently shared a reel on her Instagram page of her living it up in Dubai with her husband, TK. In the video, Jessica is seen going on the world's longest zipline in Dubai.

The star captioned the video:

"Guysssss!!!!! I flew over Marina Dubai on the world’s longest urban zipline…What an exhilarating experience!!! I really wanted to do all the touristy things on our trip, and we have done the most amazing things."

See the post below:

Fans compliment Jessica Nkosi

After she shared the clip on her Instagram page, many of her followers flooded her comment section with complimentary messages:

drmusamthombeni wrote:

"Holiday Jess!!!!!!"

ayandathabethe_ said:

"Looks so fun!!!"

mzwakali__ shared:

"Jessica umuhle noma usemoyeni."

mootjies_ mentioned:

"The thrill must have been amazing."

tshepivundla commented:

"You so brave ‍♀️ Also look so pretty doing it."

bongiwe_t_masina responded:

"Nkos'yam so brave ma."

slindzelwe replied:

"You so brave ,my ancestors will never bothi cut la woza."

