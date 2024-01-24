Actress Jessica Nkosi and her husband, TK Dlamini, are out and about in Dubai for their vacation

The loving couple shared a few pictures and videos documenting their time in the much-loved city

Their fans praised the couple for their breathtaking content, and many noted that a lot of Mzansi celebs are in Dubai

TK Dlamini and Jessica Nkosi are on vacation in Dubai. Image: @jessicankosi, @tk_dlaminii

Many of our local celebs are enjoying some time away with their partners or family. Actress Jessica Nkosi and her husband, TK Dlamini, are also on vacation.

Jessica Nkosi and TK Dlamini take over Dubai

Former The Queen star Jessica Nkosi and former Uzalo actor TK Dlamini are out and about in Dubai for their vacation. The doting couple shared pictures and videos documenting their time in the City of Gold.

In one Instagram post, Jessica said, "It's so enjoyable here," and TK Dlamini said, "Habibi". Taking to their Instagram stories, the couple can be seen exploring the city and doing some activities tourists often engage in.

In one video, TK Dlamini shows their stunning hotel room at the Royal Atlantis.

Fans gush over the couple

Fans of the couple praised the couple for their fire content, and many noted that many Mzansi celebs are in Dubai.

mzilankathan:

"We are all left alone in South Africa, everyone is in Dubai. Mr Dlamini, we would also like to say thank you on Jessica Nkosi's behalf I'm sure she had the best birthday eDubai."

richard_knockout:

"The champ is back."

raisibe_babili:

"Our Beyonce wase south Africa."

zandile_sibande:

"Thought it was Beyonce."

kanyinokwe:

"Dubai looks so good on you."

Former Muvhango actress Tebogo Thobejane lives it up in Dubai

In a previous report from Briefly News, former Muvhango actress Tebogo Thobejane is currently living her best life in Dubai.

The star shared a video of her enjoying some time out by the pool, and it left her fans going crazy. The actress' stunning figure always gets the people talking.

Tebogo once shared that she relocated from South Africa because she felt unsafe living in the country, and she once got attacked with a gun.

