Content creator Lasizwe Dambuza and actress Natasha Thahane have allegedly mended their friendship

The pair were seen together at Duma Collective's Kickstart 2024 event in Krugersdorp on Saturday, 20 January 2024

Lasizwe posted several pictures of himself and Natasha on his Instagram feed

Lasizwe and Nathasha Thahane have made up after beefing for so many years. Image: Oupa Bopape

Friends fight, and friends make up. Recently, content creator Lasizwe Dambuza was spotted at a media event with his long-lost buddy. This is after the star flaunts his new luxury Volvo car.

Lasiwe and Natasha Thahane make up

After years of beefing with each other, popular stars Natasha Thahane and Lasizwe Dambuza have reportedly mended their friendship. During an interview on Mac G’s Podcast And Chill previously, Thahane addressed their split and said:

"I find solace in the quiet moments. He chose to express his thoughts freely and can continue doing so. A valuable lesson from my experience with Lasizwe is that when individuals outgrow each other's phases, it's acceptable.

"The key is to discern whether the connection is based on industry camaraderie or genuine friendship. Lasizwe remained a significant part of my life, and our friendship flourished. If we find ourselves drifting apart, it's alright, as long as we maintain mutual respect."

Lasizwe recently shared pictures of them at Duma Collective's Kickstart 2024 event in Krugersdorp on his Instagram page and captioned them:

"A young Proof of Life… … Hello, Hi, Sanibonanniiiii. gravitated towards these amazing souls and what a day we had filled with entertainment, healthy conversations and laughter! What a good way to kickstart 2024! Thank you for the invite @dumacollective cc: @sibumabena fun was had! #DumaCollectiveKickStart2024."

Fans showered them with love

Shortly after he shared the snaps, many social media users were happy to see that he and Thahane had reconciled. See some of the comments below:

qinisoqueness_ said:

"Seeing you and Tasha together?!!"

zanele_ngudle shared:

"Seeing you and Nat Is Everything."

mandisa_lebo responded:

"Seeing you with Natasha warmed my heart."

kudzxe commented:

"The proof of life we never knew we needed, glad to see you guys have reconciled."

selani.m2 mentioned:

"I’m glad you guys were able to fix it man."

