Bontle Modiselle-Moloi and her older sister Refilwe Modiselle recently hung out at an event in Johannesburg

The sisters served looks in their stunning orange outfits at the Duma Collective Kickstart 2024 event

Modiselle's husband, Priddy Ugly, was also in attendance, and he trended after he was called a former rapper

Bontle and Refilwe Modiselle attended the Duma Collective Kickstart 2024 event in Johannesburg. Image: @refilwemodiselle, @bontle.modiselle

The Modiselle sisters were out and about at a recent event in Johannesburg. Bontle Modiselle-Moloi and her sister Refilwe Modiselle were one of the esteemed guests at the Duma Collective Kickstart 2024 event.

Bontle and Refilwe turn heads at recent event

The model and actress Refilwe Modiselle shared some of the pictures taken at the event which was attended by some prominent local celebs. They stuck to the theme perfectly as Bontle wore an orange dress with sandals, and Refilwe wore an orange suit with a white top and white sneakers.

Captioning her pictures, Refilwe said:

"It’s always amazing with family. @bontle.modiselle @priddy_ugly ke “bana besu” but I call them “Mom & Dad.“

Refilwe gears up for an amazing 2024 after Duma event

In another picture, Refilwe gushed over Duma Collective, who organised the event. Refilwe said the organisers kicked started the event with a powerful prayer, setting the tone for 2024.

"DumaCollectiveKickstart2024 did a beautiful thing. Everything was just so wholesome & beautiful, & my highlight was the PRAYER! What a way to kickstart 2024, the beginning of a new year & new chapters already being adorned with God's love through answered prayers & more to still look forward to. AS WE STAND ON BUSINESS. Thank you @dumacollective. Lets get this bread while we bread bread."

Priddy Ugly gets trolled after appearance at event with wife

In a previous report from Briefly News, Modiselle's husband, Priddy Ugly, was also in attendance, and he trended after he was called a former rapper.

The Bula Boot hitmaker is gearing up to release his final album, DUST, and fans still consider him active in the rap scene despite his absence.

Mzansi rallied to show love to Priddy and defended him against the haters who constantly find amusement in slamming the rapper.

