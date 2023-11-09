The Modiselle sisters are making a return to host the upcoming Feather Awards

Bontle and Refilwe will be hosting the ceremony along with SA sign language activist, Andiswa Gebashe

Fans celebrated the ladies' hosting gig, saying it was well-deserved

Bontle and Refilwe Modiselle will be making a return to host this year's Feather Awards. Images: bontle.modiselle, refilwemodiselle

The Feather Awards are around the corner and they have named their hosts! Bontle and Refilwe Modiselle will be taking centre stage again to host the awards. SA sign language activist, Andiswa Gebashe, will also be gracing the stage for the awards to be hosted on 9 November.

How does the old saying go? Oh - "If it's nice, do it twice."

The Modiselle sisters, Bontle and Refiwe, have been revealed to be making a return to host this year's Feather Awards.

Bontle shared the news on her Instagram account as the Feather Awards gave the Always "Bloodsisters" ambassador and her superstar sister a warm welcome back:

"Guinness World Record Holder @bontle.modiselle is coming back to thrill the masses with her hosting skills. Diva Extraordinaire and award-winning actress @refilwemodiselle is also back on the Feathers stage."

South African sign language activist Andiswa Gebashe completes the trio as the third host for the awards:

Mzansi raves over Bontle and Refilwe Modiselle

Fans are excited to see Bontle and Refilwe Modiselle grace the Feather Awards stage and congratulated them on the thrilling gig:

sammy_zeersa cheered the sisters:

"Woop woop!"

zolanijama said:

"Do it twice so we know it's not a fluke!"

iamzintleyekelo praised the ladies:

"Kesana, than you!"

stylist_lori.myburgh cheered:

"Go girl!"

lamar12z said:

"Lovely!"

lebo_mhletswa responded:

"@bontle.modiselle @refilwemodiselle baratuoa baka ke le shebile ke ferekane!"

sidneyrops praised:

"Favorite MC!"

