The Springboks have had South Africans in high spirits, and videos of the team members continue to go viral

Springboks Handrè Pollard and Jesse Kriel hopped on the amagwijo trend after the journey to winning the Rugby World Cup (RWC) has united many in South Africa

A video of the Springbok players singing a traditional isiXhosa gwijo left online viewers elated

South Africans touched after seeing some Springboks players singing an acapella traditional song. Online users commented on a video demonstrating how a Xhosa cultural practice got popular during RWC.

Springboks Handrè Pollard and Jessie Kriel sing igwijo in a TikTok video, SA loves their passion. Image: @buyi302

Online users thought it was heartwarming the video of the victorious Springboks received over 19,000 likes. The video of the Springboks got more than hundreds of comments from people singing their praises.

Springbok players sing isixhosa song

@buyi302 posted of Springbok players Jesse Kriel and Handré Pollard and giving their all during igwijo. Dr Andiswa Mvanyashe told Briefly News that the traditional acapella style, call-and-response, enforces sense of unity during major events. The Bokke mouthed the lyrics to Siyazalana, meaning We relate.

Watch the video:

SA cheer foe Springboks

Many people were gushing over the players. Online users said Jessie might be the best at singing igwijo.

nabii_ said:

"One thing about Jesse, he will SING igwijo at the top of his lungs."

Zovuyo wrote:

"My eyes are always looking for Handré.Pollard. I think I’m in love."

Pixieturd added:

"I'm starting to worry about our last born. He's not in any of these videos."

tlotli noted:

"This must be Jessie's favorite song."

noxolo mdunge declared:

"I’m in love with two men! Jessie and Handré."

Mzansi applauds igwijo

During the Rugby World Cup the acapella style of amagwijo became popular. A couple of Afrikaans speakers went viral for trying to sing igwijo.

