A funny TikTok video showcases South Africans struggling to answer Rugby World Cup (RWC) questions

A woman went around asking Mzansi people questions and shared the responses in a hilarious video

Amusement and head-shaking reactions from fellow South Africans filled the comment section

A recent TikTok video by user @snooper_ftw has gathered attention and laughter as it reveals the amusing yet somewhat embarrassing moments when South Africans are asked Rugby World Cup (RWC) questions and struggle to provide accurate answers.

These answers had Mzansi people laughing and hanging their heads in shame. Image: @snooper_ftw

Source: TikTok

While the Mzansi people were right there behind the Boks, that does not mean their rugby knowledge is all there, and this video proves that, lol.

Mzansi people answer RWC questions

The video, shared by @snooper_ftw, captures the reactions and responses of various individuals to rugby-related queries.

One of the questions featured in the video was about the vice-captain of the Springboks, to which the man confidently answered, “Siya Kolisi”. How this woman managed to keep a straight face is a skill on its own.

Take a look:

Mzansi people hang their heads in laughter

The funny answers had fellow South Africans laughing while shaking their heads at some of the shameful answers. Some of these people should lose their citizenship because of their answers.

Read some comments below:

Keana Colbeck was finished:

“Siya Khosi”

Louise Blignault had jokes:

“I kant anymore”

Monique Pieterse laughed hard:

“Siya Khosi emotional damage hahahahaha. That’s why I love my country. ”

Leonahmurenga said:

“ we just won, and we were supporting chill hey”

