A video has gone viral showing a group of white folks dancing to Amapiano at a party

The clip quickly went viral on Mzansi social media, reaching over 639 800 views in a single day

Amused social media users rushed to the comments section to give their two cents on the footage

South Africans loved the video of a couple of white people enjoying the groove. Photo credit: @bonoloseakamela70 / TikTok.

South Africans are starting to enjoy each other's cultures more. We're seeing more and more people enjoy things that aren't necessarily known as part of their lifestyles.

A video was shared on TikTok on Wednesday, 1 February, that had South Africans screaming with laughter.

Social media user @bonoloseakamela70, also known as Pente, posted the video to TikTok. In the video, a group of white people are seen dancing to an Amapiano song at a party.

Pente didn’t give information on where the event was or what the people were celebrating, but their dance moves spoke for themselves. The partygoers brought a bit of 'sakkie sakkie' to the groove and a lady dressed in shorts looked like she was really enjoying herself.

Take a look at the video below:

South Africans react to the viral video, and they are screaming with laughter

The clip generated over 639 800 views in a single day and South Africans tripped over themselves rushing to the comment section.

@Sandile commented:

“Bathong Princess Diana, where is this place Nkosiyam.”

@Ndie Africa said:

“The good part is everyone is minding Thier own business in the dance floor.”

@MaNgomane added:

“I think I found my people who dance like me.”

@Magdeline Lamola commented:

“I want whatever she's drinking.”

@TheeoriginalTumi weighed in:

“black pants does it for me yohhweee.”

@Cassey Marie Heunis wrote:

“She is a enjoying herself and that's all that matters.”

