A scammer was filmed walking perfectly fine after acting like he had a disability to get handouts

Twitter page @DailyLoud shared the video of the man playing on motorists’ heartstrings

Some Mzansi citizens laughed it off while others were furious and claimed this is why they do not help anyone

Some things in Mzansi will have you shaking your head. A video showing a South African man faking a disability to get money from motorists left citizens with mixed feelings.

Twitter page @DailyLoud shared a video of a man claiming to be disabled, playing on motorists’ heartstrings. Image: Twitter / @DailyLoud

There really is nothing that takes the people of SA by surprise anymore. Especially not someone miraculously walking again after having a ‘disability’.

Widely followed Twitter page @DailyLoud shared the video of the man acting as if he had a disability, walking through traffic with a crutch, and taking money from innocent people who felt sorry for him.

Take a look:

“LMAO my man deserves an OSCAR for the performance ”

The people of Mzansi have mixed feelings about the video

Some couldn’t help but laugh as this is shouldn’t come as a shock to any Mzansi citizens. However, there were those who made it clear that this is the exact reason they do not help.

See some of the different opinions:

@KiaTheCEO said:

“♀️ exactly why I don’t roll my window down. Scammer like this ruins it for everyone.”

@KidHuncho7 said:

“Straight from Mzanzi”

@master_ponig said:

“South Africa be the greatest country to be in❤️❤️❤️❤️”

@DrosalDro said:

“This why I don’t give money.”

@JayboogJones said:

“I did not wanna laugh at this ”

SA man performs Elvis Presley songs at robot in Midrand, Gauteng: video touches fill Mzansi with pride

In related news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi is filled with untapped talent, there is no doubt about that. One man singing Elvis Presley songs at a robot in Midrand in Gauteng has caught a lot of attention.

Facebook user Shireen Ebrahim shared a clip of a man singing Elvis songs at a robot to the widely followed page #ImStaying. One man performs while another two or three run around collecting tips.

