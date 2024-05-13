Actress and casting director Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson recently recreated her mother, Connie Ferguson's old picture

The star shared a reel explaining that she was paying homage to Connie by doing this recreation for Mother's Day

Many netizens complimented and shared that she nailed the recreation of her mom's photo

South African actress and casting director Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson recently presented her mother, Connie Ferguson, with a heartwarming gift for Mother's Day.

Lesedi recreates her mom's old picture for Mother's Day

Legendary actress Connie Ferguson's first daughter, Lesedi Matsunyane, recently wowed many of her fans and followers on social media with her latest post.

The star recently recreated Connie's old iconic picture, paying homage to her for Mother's Day. Lesedi shared the reel of her recreation on her Instagram page and captioned it:

"LIKE MOTHER, LIKE DAUGHTER @superbalist gave a Mother’s Day challenge to remake on of my mother’s looks, and what way to pay homage to the iCON herself than to recreate her calendar portrait by David Dodds. Hair? Check. Makeup? Check. Dress? Superbalist."

See the post below:

Lesedi wows fans with her recreation

Many netizens complimented and shared that she nailed the recreation of her mom's photo. See some of your comments below:

connie_ferguson commented:

"@sediimatsunyane - Wow!!! Nailed it baby girl. Love it!"

uyandam mentioned:

"You are most definitely your mother’s daughter Boo."

thato_mosiuoa responded:

"Oh my word this is perfect."

lebereko replied:

"Wow you killed it."

msroseline said:

"You actually look like your mom kgale ke sa bone weitse."

mzimela248 shared:

"Wow nailed you look the same us connie wow l love it."

n.e.n._e._ responded:

"You're truly your mother's daughter."

Connie Ferguson admits she still thinks about Shona Ferguson

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that every month on the anniversary of Shona's death, Connie Ferguson makes sure to share a heartfelt tribute to her late husband. The actress seems to be in a better space as she continues to miss the love of her life.

Connie Ferguson became a beacon of strength for many women in South Africa for the way she handled the sudden passing of her soulmate, Shona.

