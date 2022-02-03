Connie Ferguson's daughter Lesedi Matsunyane has penned a touching note to her TV producer momma

Th stunner encouraged The Queen actress to strive for the best as she takes on life without the love of her life, Shona Ferguson, by her side

Lesedi gifted Connie a book titled Like A Flower In The Field and told her that the book's words will give her serenity and wisdom

Connie Ferguson's elder daughter Lesedi Matsunyane has stepped up since their loving dad Shona Ferguson passed on. She has been giving her mom so much love and comfort since the death robbed the family of a loving hubby and father.

Lesedi has again encouraged her actress mom to strive for the best. She bought The Queen star a book titled Like A Flower In The Field to help her understand life and to get back to her own feet quickly.

Lesedi penned a heartfelt note to the TV producer on the cover of the book, according to TSWAlebs. Connie took to her Instagram stories and posted the sweet note her daughter wrote to her.

Sedi said she wants the book's words to give Connie serenity, courage and wisdom as she takes on life without her life partner.

Connie Ferguson admits she still thinks about Shona Ferguson

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that every month on the anniversary of Shona's death, Connie Ferguson makes sure to share a heartfelt tribute to her late husband. The actress seems to be in a better space as she continues to miss the love of her life.

Connie Ferguson became a beacon of strength for many women in South Africa for the way she handled the sudden passing of her soulmate, Shona. The actress has since made an effort to often share tributes to Ferguson on her social media as well as some of her fondest memories from the life they shared together.

The celeb TV producer, who plays Harriet Khoza on The Queen, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message on the six-month marker of Shona's passing.

