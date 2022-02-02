Gigi Lamayne Responds to Fans Shooting Their Shots Ahead of Valentine’s Day

Gigi Lamayne is feeling the spirit of Valentines Day as she engages with interested followers about possible date ideas

The rapper seems to be in better spirits after her meltdown on social media a few weeks ago about her fight with Inno Morolong

For anyone keen on asking Gigi out on a date, the musician has given the date, the meal and the ideal circumstances

Love is in the air as Cupid's arrow float around and Gigi Lamayne is not immune to the potions. The media personality had an interesting Q&A session with her followers on social media, where she responded to some potential Valentine's Day dates.

It's February and the clock is ticking to find the perfect dinner date for Valentines Day. Gigi Lamayne is among those who don't have any concrete plans and the handsome suitors are lining up. ZAlebs reports that the musician's fans showed an extra interest in her love life during an Instagram Q&A session.

After sharing the Instagram prompt "Ask me a question", Gigi opened the flood gates for peeps who were trying to score some tips on how to get her to agree to go on a date. The questions started out simple but soon the general topic became clear, it's all about romance.

After giving multiple tips and tricks to those wanting to wine and dine her, Gigi ended the session by saying:

"Eish, babes don't disappoint me. A Valentine's gift is necessary for my loyalty despite the adversities."

Gigi Lamayne gets candid on the effects her feud with club promoter Inno Morolong had on her mental health

Briefly News reported that Gigi Lamayne has shared a moment of emotional honesty with her fans. The musician opened up about how she has been coping with the aftermath of her altercation with Inno Morolong. In a time of vulnerability, Gigi told followers that she was struggling with mental health.

Gigi Lamayne has sent out a clear message that she is not about the drama. The musician has expressed how much of a toll the ongoing Inno Morolong drama has taken on her. ZAlebs reports that Gigi took to Twitter to vent about where she stands.

Lamayne was rumoured to have been involved in a physical altercation with one of Inno's friends and made sure to set the record straight that she has no reason to be hanging out with Morolong and her friends.

