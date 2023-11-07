Famous satirist Coconut Kelz has struck again, this time pointing the joke towards the exhausted Springboks

She started a hilarious campaign on her TikTok account called "Free the Bokke" using a skit

Social media users humorously responded that as much as they are proud of the national rugby team, they need to rest

Coconut Kelz made a funny TikTok skit imitating the exhausted Springboks. Images: @coconut_kelz/Instagram, Gallo Images

It has been over a week since the national rugby team returned from France with the coveted Webb Ellis Cup after winning the 2023 Rugby World Cup after a clash with New Zealand.

Since their warm homecoming welcome at the OR Tambo, the Boks have been touring the country, meeting and greeting excited fans, but award-winning satirist Coconut Kelz thinks they've had enough.

Coconut Kelz starts the "Free the Bokke" campaign with hilarious TikTok video

She took to her TikTok video where the Springboks are travelling from Cape Town to Durban looking drained and shared it on Twitter (X app), and she humorously captioned:

"FREE THE BOKKE!! Even I’m tired for them."

Check out Coconut Kelz's funny video below:

Mzansi hilariously agrees with Coconut Kelz's Springboks skit

Online spectators who are excited like any other South African were happy that the trophy parade tour had ended, saying the Boks needed to rest after the vigorous tournament:

@Boondaah predicted:

"Then when they get home their moms make salad and call the uncles and the fam for a braai still "

@AndisiweDweba felt bad:

"They are soooo over it, and rightfully so shame."

@mohubedt added:

"Me too shame, I'm sure their families can't wait to celebrate with them privately . Like yoh."

@Dubanond said:

"I’m exhausted just watching them."

@sakhsrad observed:

"My sentiments this morning seeing them on the bus in the Eastern Cape. They must be exhausted "

@THATOtheCONNECT imagined:

" Five months away from home I’m sure the trophy tour was exhausting shame."

@jay noticed:

"Even Damian’s energy is gone and that man had a lot of energy."

