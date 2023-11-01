Springboks' fans deserve to celebrate their Rugby World Cup win after the team worked incredibly hard and overcame many challenges

A viral video shows rugby fans partying up a storm with friends, which amused Mzansi netizens

Some netizens were surprised to see the rugby fans let loose and party, while others were happy to see them having fun

A video shows some Springboks' fans partying as they celebrate their RWC win. Image: @tashwin

Source: TikTok

The Springboks' players' Rugby World Cup win is a major achievement, and it is something that Mzansi is undoubtedly proud of.

Video shows Springboks' fans partying post-RWC win

A viral video captured some Springboks' fans partying up a storm following their mighty victory of being crowned the 2023 Rugby World Cup champs.

The footage posted on TikTok shows the players having a jol as they dance and celebrate their major feat along with some friends.

The Springboks' fans deserve to celebrate their Rugby World Cup win

The Bokke worked incredibly hard throughout the tournament, and they played their hearts out in the final against a very strong New Zealand team. They also had to overcome several challenges during the tournament, including injuries and a tough pool draw.

SA was entertained by the Bokke having fun

The footage amused Mzansi netizens as they responded with funny commentary. Others were surprised to see the rugby players let loose and party.

Zamohhhh said:

"Kanti siyidakwa sonke."

Brilliant M responded:

"Noo mara Jesse Kriel is a vibeiyohh."

ozette Windvogel said:

"All I want to know is who is the one that is laughing so lekker? Its so contagious ."

Mimi ka Sne replied:

"Kitshof and Malcom ."

Sunshine wrote:

"All night long baba."

Lu commented:

"Kitshoff is how I imagined him in my head. He looks like he always needs a hug or will give you a hug in a sec if you need one

Waseemah_Stemmet responded:

"Damian you deserve every moment to celebrate cry if you want to it's your party you all deserve it."

Eben Etzebeth ululates in viral video

In another story, Briefly News reported that Springboks' player Eben Etzebeth amazed netizens with his impressive ululating skills in a viral video circulating on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The footage shows a group of Springboks players vibing together as they sing and dance happily after they arrive in Paris for the Rugby World Cup ahead of the team's quarter-final clash against France.

Welcoming the rugby stars, Eben can be heard ululating loudly and quite impressively in the clip.

