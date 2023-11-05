The Springboks Rugby World Cup trophy tour reached the Eastern Cape, and the response was epic

The captain of the South African rugby team, Siya Kolisi, had the people of his home province excited beyond measure

Siya Kolisi hails from Port Elizabeth, and many from the province flooded the streets to show up for the Springboks

South Africans were in awe of videos of locals in Eastern Cape welcoming Siya Kolisi back home. The Springboks graced East London with their presence during the RWC trophy tour.

Springboks RWC 2023 trophy tour ended in Eastern Cape where Siya Kolisi originates from, residents came out in their masses to celebrate him. Image: Paul Harding / Marco Longari

The Springboks brought the Rugby World Cup trophy to Durban. After that, the Boks made their final stop in the Eastern Cape.

Bokke end RWC tour in Eastern Cape

The Springboks' Webb Ellis Cup tour fittingly concluded in the captain's home province, according to eNCA. A video shows the warm reception they got from East London residents.

The Springboks reached Durban, and fans were disappointed that the captain didn't appear in KZN. Siya saved his appearance for the final stop in East London, where the crowd was overjoyed.

Watch a video posted by .

In another video by @VManyandela, Siya looked hyped as he passionately rejoiced with the crowd:

Bokke delight East London

The joy expressed by the people upon seeing the Springboks warmed netizens' hearts. Siya Kolisi's presence clearly meant a lot to the people of East London. Some posts showed how people went to great lengths to see the Springboks.

@AthiGeleba said:

"Home of Legends indeed naba no Spiderman."

@Great_lioness commented:

"Siya, such a hype man."

@sir_ntshikazi wrote:

"Durban was fully robbed actually."

@soso_spayi gushed:

"East London people certainly know how to celebrate."

Bokke in joburg

The Springboks started their national tour in Johannesburg. The rugby team continued to show the RWC trophy to people in the Western Cape and KZN, attracting supporters in the major provinces.

Siya Kolisi dedicates RWC win to SA amid economic strife

Briefly News previously reported that Siya Kolisi took a moment to reflect on how much the Rugby World Cup means to South Africa. The captain of the Springboks emphasised how important the Rugby World Cup victory was for the country's morale.

Many South Africans highly anticipated the Springboks' win over the All Blacks. Online users were touched to hear Siya Kolisi's dedication to the rugby game.

The Springboks made history as they were the first team to win the RWC four times. SABC News reported that Siya Kolisi was emotional as he said the Webb Ellis Cup is in honour of South Africans.

