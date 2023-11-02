Citizens blamed politicians for trying to hijack the Springbok’s ceremony, where they were welcomed home by the president

The South African rugby team kicked off their tour in Tshwane, where they will be displaying the Webb Ellis trophy

Netizens also praised Siya Kolisi’s leadership and felt like they could vote for him to be president

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News WhatsApp Channel - Breaking News on the Go - FOLLOW NOW

With eight years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist, provided coverage of current affairs, shedding light on sports-related news, events and developments in the sports sector.

Springbok fans praised Siya Kolisi, while politicians were slammed for their limelight-hogging. Images: Phill Magakoe/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South African politicians have been accused of trying to steal the Springbok’s limelight when the five-city tour kicked off with a ceremony at the Union Buildings in Tshwane. They were also strongly disappointed in the politicians but hailed Siya Kolisi for his leadership.

Siya Kolisi at Union Buildings

eNCA posted a video on Facebook which was taken at the Union Buildings, where the Springboks kicked off their five-city tour. The winning team will be touring the five metros, which include Tshwane, Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town and East London after they won the World Cup. President Cyril Ramaphosa awarded them presidential certificates for representing South Africans at the World Cup.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

When the Springboks captain gave his speech, Kolisi started by thanking the president, Minister Zizi Kodwa and the ministerial cabinet. Zizi Kodwa got up to adjust Kolisi’s microphone, and Kolisi continued his speech. He also thanked the cabinet and president for support on behalf of the team and that their support was felt. Watch the video here.

Mzansi praises Siya and disses politicians

Netizens who commented on the Facebook page were disappointed in the politicians who tried to take the shine from the Springboks winning the World Cup.

John Oktober asked:

“What do politicians have to do with sports?”

Fabrizio Benettolo remarked:

“Those politicians standing around grabbing attention sicken me.”

Francois Calitz added:

“Those politicians must go back to their desks and go and pretend to work.”

Sibongiseni Vundisa Mthembu wrote:

“Next year they will say ‘vote for us’ because Springboks won under their leadership.”

They also applauded Kolisi for being a strong leader.

Alan Cartmell noted:

“Siya is such a good man. Lots of people can learn from him.”

Kagiso Mokgosi was inspired.

“Captain of the country.”

Louise Weez Harris exclaimed:

“SIya Kolisi for President!”

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that SA Rugby explained why they only chose five cities to tour the Webb Ellis trophy. The Springboks are set to visit four provinces where they will showcase their hard-earned Rugby World Cup trophy.

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander explained that they selected five cities because these cities are very populous and could reach the highest number of people at any one time.

South Africans expressed their displeasure and were unhappy that only five cities would see the World Cup. Alexander pointed out, however, that a nationwide tour in 2024 is not out of the picture.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News