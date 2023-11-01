The Springboks team may receive an alleged R93 million for winning the World Cup after defeating New Zealand

SA Rugby's Mark Alexander denies this but confirmed that they would be receiving bonuses for their performances

Netizens supported the notion that they deserve bonuses and campaigned for them to be rewarded

South Africans believe the Springboks deserve a bonus for winning the Rugby World Cup. This comes after reports emerged that the players will allegedly receive bonus payouts for their performance. Fans firmly believe that the bonuses are well-deserved.

Players will receive bonuses

TimesLIVE reported that SA Rugby president Mark Alexander said that while the World Cup winners might not receive prize money from World Rugby, they will be given bonuses for winning the World Cup. It was alleged, though, that the players would allegedly receive R93 million to be split between them. Alexander also said that SA Rugby has planned for the bonuses.

According to the head of SA Rugby, the players will receive prize money, which has been planned for for four years. Sports Minister Zizi Kodwa added that the bonus was not decided on before the tournament but was planned years in advance. He also applauded World Rugby for ensuring the players were compensated for their top-class performance in winning the quarter-finals, the semi-finals and the finals.

Fans support Springboks receiving bonuses

Netizens on Facebook believed that the players should be given bonuses.

Hazel Claassen said:

“Well-deserved. They fought blood, sweat and tears for that bonus. Enjoy it, guys.”

Vanvuks Vuyeka added:

“Even if they can be paid with taxpayers’ money, they deserve it.”

Vuyi Xola remarked:

“Well-deserved. Can I please have just one million for the screaming and shouting I did and telling my English friend to get over it, they lost, and he should stop acting like a spoilt brat and accept defeat?”

Tshimugaramafatha Tshimu wrote:

“Not only do they deserve bonuses, they also deserve to be bestowed with the highest order that citizens can get from the head of state.”

Mahlangu Srudla ace noted:

“With Banyana that just reached the last 16 in the World Cup, there was noise about government contribution towards bonuses. Now that the Springboks are champions, there is quietness.”

