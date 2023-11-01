Two Springbok players, Siya Kolisi and RG Snyman, have gotten themselves some victory tokens

They took to their Instagram accounts to show themselves inking the Webb Ellis Cup and their championship years on their arms

This will not be the first the Bokkes get some tattoos to celebrate the record-breaking win

Siya Kolisi and RG Snyman celebrated the Springboks win with matching tattoos of the Webb Ellis Cup. Images: Alex Livesey - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi's blood is still green from the amazing win on Saturday night at Stade de France, where the national rugby team beat New Zealand 12 - 11, crowning them world champions for the fourth time.

The Springboks returned from Paris on Tuesday, receiving a remarkable homecoming welcome at the OR Tambo airport by scores of citizens, and some headed straight to the tattoo parlour.

Siya Kolisi and RG Snyman rock Springboks tattoos

The caption of the winning team, Siya Kolisi, and the lock player RG Snyman got matching tattoos of the Webb Ellis trophy with their victory years underneath it.

Check out their photos below:

Siya Kolisi and RG Snyman's matching RWC tattoos. Images: @siyakolisi, @rgsyman

Source: Instagram

RG Snyman and Handre Pollard get matching Rugby World Cup tattoos

When the Springboks won the 2019 World Cup, Snyman and Handre Pollard posted matching tattoos of a triangle symbolising the three World Cups won in 1995, 2007 and 2019.

Here is the photo shared by @marisepollard:

Check out the comments below:

@ntosh_sibeko was curious:

"Already imagining the 2027 photo."

@anathimtengwane commended:

"Congratulations sisi for your part. You did it."

@devossunita asked:

"@atiyagamieldien_ wonder what they gonna do now that they've won four."

@sinssharp responded:

"@devossunita probably put a square of the left arm."

@sdudla_thandeka weighed in:

"Don't mess with a Praying Wife. The G.O.A.T of our times. He did it! Congratulations Champions of 2023. The WAGS of eMzansi are everything."

Thuso Mbedu gets warned for throwing shade at USA after Springboks win

In more Springbok stories on Briefly News, South African-born Hollywood actress Thuso Mbedu took a swipe at an American athlete to celebrate the Bokke's victory.

The Woman King actress was warned against being cheeky when it came to the Americans, saying she could face deportation if the red, blue and whites found out about the tweet.

