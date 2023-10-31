South African-born Hollywood actress Thuso Mbedu bragged about her country after the Springboks' victory

She took a swipe at the Americans, explaining what world champions are following a stir done by US sprinter Noah Lyles

Netizens humorously cautioned Mbedu that her tweet might get her deported, saying she's going to ruffle up some feathers

Thuso Mbedu celebrated the Springboks winning the Rugby World Cup by throwing shade at the Americans. Images: Victoria Sirakova, ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty, Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic.

Source: Getty Images

The stars are aligning for Mzansi these days. Each week, there's something new to brag about internationally, and this week, it's the 2023 Rugby World Cup final. The Springboks made history by lifting the Webb Ellis Cup four times.

Representing the victory internationally was our very own The Woman King actress, Thuso Mbedu, who threw shade at her hosting country, the US, in a celebratory tweet.

Thuso Mbedu sarcastically educated Noah Lyles about world championships

Miss Mbedu took to her Twitter (X app) to congratulate the Springboks in a sarcastic tweet which said:

"World Champions = Playing different countries and coming out on top. For example: South Africa are the Rugby World Champions."

Check out her tweet below:

Why did Thuso take a jab at Noah Lyles?

The is'Thunzi star responded to a comment by 2023 World Athletics Championships gold medallist, US sprinter Noah Lyles, who said America was the world. Yahoo Sports reported:

“I have to watch the NBA Finals and they have world champions on their heads. World champion of what? The United States?

"Don’t get me wrong. I love the US at times. But that ain’t the world... We are the world. We have almost every country out here fighting and thriving and putting on a flag to show that they are represented. There ain’t no flags in the NBA.”

Mzansi cautions Thuso Mbedu against offending the Americans

Tweeps found the tweet humourous but asked the international star to take caution not to offend her hosts:

@HloniLF predicted:

"You've overstayed your welcome over there. They are sending you home."

@tshiketan agreed:

"They will deport you Thuso!"

@Bongs_85 added:

"You are getting deported, tomorrow!"

@Stoner_Pearl encouraged:

"You guys are out there in the world making us proud."

@Sending_Failed7 added:

"Go get an Oscar Award so we can brag."

@LuthandoNondumo said:

"Those basketball players will come for you. Careful."

@MaziyaZaithoon praised:

"Ain't that a fact, @ThusoMbedu... like the Bokke, you continue to inspire us with your excellence!"

