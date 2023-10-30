Somizi left some people unimpressed with Somizi's victory dance over the weekend

The flamboyant performer took to his Instagram to post a video of an embarrassing video celebrating the Springboks

Social media users urged the Idols SA judge to let up, saying the visuals were uncalled for

Somizi unimpressed Mzansi with his almost graphic dance moves after the Springboks won the Rugby World Cup. Images: Images: @somizi, @lesole_snap

Source: Instagram

Yoh, the Springboks drove South Africans close to insanity with their 12 - 11 victory against the All Blacks on Saturday night at the Rugby World Cup.

To celebrate the once-again defending champions, Somizi showed his happiness through his niche, dance.

Somizi Mhlongo celebrates the Springboks World Cup win in dance

He socialite took to his Instagram a video to share his excitement wearing a Boks shirt and white shorts that left little to the imagination and captioned it:

"On my way to my gigs knowing that every move is a win. I wish I could give discounts."

Check out the video below:

Mzansi unimpressed by Somizi and his revealing victory dance

Online spectators were embarrassed on his behalf, calling for him to cool it off and expressing how his time had expired. Below are some of the comments:

@shazzzy__ was fed up:

"I need to stop seeing this old man on my TL, Ong bhora gore."

@SelbyNhleko said:

"This grandpa doesn't wanna retire."

@tommiexgroov joked:

"I almost thought that it was Faf de Klerk."

@SaviourLiyon asked:

"Wait, isn't he a bit too old for this sh!t?"

@Hakaishin_Son advised:

"This old man needs to rest before he get hit by stroke while jumping up and down."

@Luu31171496 said:

"Brother is 67yrs old and wants to do what 23 year olds do."

@Khush_ZA poked:

"Faf de Mhlongz."

@VuyelwaDeSousa confessed:

"We are tired of this old man."

@tahbryce said:

"This old man loves attention."

@enakes was shocked:

"Wait... What did I see? Stop it now."

Uncle Waffles was dragged for attempting Tyla's Water Challenge

In more entertainment stories on Briefly News, international Amapiano sensation Uncle Waffles got a severe thumbs down for her attempt on the Water Challenge.

The Peacock Revisit hitmaker was hanging out with Tyla and her Barcadi-inspired dance was rated harshly by netizens.

Source: Briefly News