Mzansi's queer icons Somizi Mhlongo and Lasizwe Dambuza have been roasted unprovoked for their fashion sense

Social media users opened a debate on the flamboyant socialite, discussing their style hits and misses

Netizens decided that their time to keep attempting had run out, and the stars should call it a day

Social media users no longer feel Lasizwe and Somizi's fashion sense, begging them to stop. Images: @somizi, @lesole_snap, @lasizwe

Flamboyant socialites Lasizwe Dambuza and Somizi Mhlongo have recreated out-of-this-world fashion looks that reflect their open characters. It seems that their style is not understood by many.

Somizi and Lasizwe's fashion sense dragged

The fun duo will never miss the opportunity to dress to the nines. They will rock perfect hair and clad in the most expensive ensembles.

One Twitter user, , wasn't not feeling their style anymore and let her opinion known on the X app:

"Someone tell Lasizwe and Somizi to wrap it up. They’ve been trying to push this ‘fashion icon’ thing and it’s not giving."

Check out her post below:

Netizens take jabs at Lasizwe and Somizi's fashion sense

Many social media users on the app agreed with the poster, dragging the reality TV star's sense of fashion. These are some of the comments that came in:

@ArtInTheMusic warned:

"They gonna call you homophobic for this."

@LwandoRayii remembered:

"Even no Durban July of this year didn't have that thing."

@archie_success defended:

"Lasizwe ate, y'all are just jelly."

@thegifftt was enough:

"It's forced down our throats yhoo!"

@CapricornTopG was hopeful:

@somizi and @lasizwe will not wrap it up. They don't get tired. But eventually, they will."

@Mph0_Letsie was thankful:

"Someone brave said it. It's getting weird now."

@KarenMScotts called:

"@lasizwe and @somizi (Convicted sexual assault perpetrator) Wrap this up…it’s not giving."

@pikachuright delivered the message:

"@lasizwe, @somizi, bathi wrap it up."

@Tsagatido said:

"It’s enough yoh"

Somizi's Sompire Kids gets roasted ahead of launch

In another Briefly News report, the Idols SA judge announced the launch of his kiddies' clothing range, Sompire Kids, but didn't receive good feedback.

He was dragged for associating his tainted brands with an enterprise that dealt with children. He, however, continued to launch the line regardless of the cancellation threats.

