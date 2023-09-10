Sjava surprised his followers with his reply to a female fan's compliment on X/Twitter, insisting she show him respect

Fans found the exchange hilarious, even though some believed Sjava’s reaction was unwarranted

The incident turned into a playful social media moment, with fans joking about the serious musician

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Sjava was called cute by a female admirer on social media. Image: @sjava_atm

Source: Instagram

In a recent Twitter exchange, Sjava abruptly shut down a female fan who complimented his dashing looks.

Sjava drags an admirer

His response was rather cold, as he sternly urged the woman who called him "cute" to put some respect on his name.

See the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Sjava's tweet sparks a frenzy

The random interaction left many fans in stitches, as they found humour in the Confession hitmaker's unexpected reaction.

However, some Mzansi peeps argued that Sjava's response seemed uncalled for, as the lady's intentions appeared harmless. Others mentioned that he doesn’t want trouble after the Lady Zamar controversy.

Tweeps amused by Sjava's reply

The comment section became a hub of jokes and memes, with fans playfully egging on the macho Zulu man to loosen up.

@mshikaslindile mentioned:

"Oksalayo u cute, futhi u gorgeous."

@Bongs_Mahlangu posted:

"Inkabi doesn’t want compliments."

@RSAnewz stated:

"Please respect Inkabi yezwe."

@EsonasihleM

"It’s not disrespect to compliment umntu. You are cute for real."

@thabanimnyama tweeted:

"They are trying to turn you from Inkabi to InkaBae, not on your watch bafo."

@lihle_tukayi mentioned:

"You are overreacting king because the lady says you're cute, that's all. If ukubona u cute, that's it there's nothing you gonna do ayicengisi."

@ZwivhuyaTshivh2 added:

"Lmao Nkabi doesn’t want any problems after Lady what what."

Sjava issues a stern warning to Focalistic in spitori ahead of their Redbull soundclash: “Le Tsiya Machance!”

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Sjava gave Focalistic a Spitori warning ahead of their Redbull Sound Clash and the streets are going crazy.

The musicians are set to show off their impressive musical skills and perform for their fans hoping to win the clash and represent their camps. The Redbull Clash is scheduled for 28 October and has garnered a significant buzz throughout the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News