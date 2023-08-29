A woman caught her nephew covered in flour and lost her mind, giving him a reprimand in the process

The flour container found the little man and was completely white, even soiling his pants in the process

Netizens joked and pointed out that behaviours like this prevent them from wanting children

A woman threw a fit after finding her nephew covered in flour. Image: @morabakhensani

Source: TikTok

A Pedi woman nearly lost her marbles when she found her nephew playing with the flour.

The little boy was covered from head to toe in the white stuff and standing guiltily beside the flour container.

His aunt gave him a grilling; netizens' sides were split, and their eyes filled with tears.

Nephew covered in flour trends on TikTok

@morbakhensani posted the TikTok video, which trended and clocked 618K. In the hilarious video, the young woman finds the little boy standing by the flour container as if he was caught committing a significant crime.

The young man is covered in flour. His aunt immediately goes on the verbal offensive. She starts the video by speaking in Sesotho, but her annoyance does not allow her to continue in Sesotho.

She immediately switches to Sepedi and issues hilarious threats to the child, who looks terrified at what she is saying. She even asks him what would have happened if he had eaten the whole thing.

The poor child is so terrified that he passes stool in his pants on the spot. TikTokker's children seem to love covering themselves in cement and flour because this video is part of the many videos of little children playing with flour. Watch the video here:

South Africans react to the flour-covered lad

Netizens had their fair share of laughter, laughing intensely from their souls in the comment section.

Keznic Motso commented:

“Deputy parents are going through a lot.”

Mbali_Mokoena stanned.

“Worse, they try us more than they try their parents.”

NoxoloM remarked:

“You sound so defeated.”

Feloz said:

“‘You’re crazy’ is such a valid question.”

Ribsphosh laughed:

“Now I’m more convinced that I don’t want kids.”

Rethabile M was stunned.

“How are you still alive? I would have collapsed and died from seeing all of that.”

Lerato was dead.

“This whole video took me out. I can’t breathe.”

Toddlers cover themselves in a brown substance

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that two toddlers got into trouble with their mother when they made a big mess.

The children were covered from head to toe with a brown substance and had naughty grins on their faces as they got scolded.

The eldest one had a reasoning capacity that could rival great debaters, and netizens loved her for it.

Source: Briefly News