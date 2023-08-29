A woman purchased earphones from online store Shein and did not quite get what she wanted

She revealed that the shop sent her mini-earphones when she thought she was buying standard earphones

The comment section was filled with jokes, warnings and unsolicited advice from netizens about how to shop online

A woman was disappointed when the earphones she ordered were smaller than what she expected. Image: @emihlenkwazi

Source: TikTok

When a Zulu woman bought earphones from SHEIN, she was not expecting mini-earphones. The earphones delivered to her doorstep were so small that they were big enough to fit a human-sized finger!

Woman unknowingly purchases Shein mini-earphones

@emihlenkwazi posted the hilarious TikTok video, which hit over 400K views online. The woman's caption shows how upset she was about spending R45 for what she thought were normal-sized accessories.

In the video, the woman shows that she bought several earphones. She shows a picture of the products on the website and then reveals that the earphones look like glorified toys.

South Africans usually purchase dresses from SHEIN. The online store is also known for discounts on clothes and wigs, and netizens have shared their plugs in the past.

This video, however, is not a plug but was an eyesore for the TikTokker. Watch the video here:

TikTokkers roast woman's Shein purchase flop

Netizens trolled the products and also warned the woman against careless shopping practices.

Ketshegofaditswe mos remarked:

“Y’all don’t read descriptions and reviews, and then you blame SHEIN.”

Boitshepo Mathabatha added:

“I wonder what the people who pack these things say when they pack such a tiny thing. I know they know they are giving you what you didn’t order.”

Keletso K Senne exclaimed:

“Online shopping is a game.”

Teemna remarked:

“That time you’re selling, and you promised people their stuff.”

Amanda Ngema laughed.

“The fact that you bought so many! You should have seen that something is hitting the waters here.”

Khuthii remarked:

“And greed had you buying so many.”

Futureswife wrote:

“Guys, let’s read the descriptions.”

Ken also had suspicions.

“Shein has too many reviews for you to let this happen.”

User_94794 chipped in:

“It’s like that one girl who ordered a vase and got a mini vase that can fit inside her hand.”

Source: Briefly News