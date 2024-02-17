An American white man tried out a few of Mzansi's traditional foods, and he was impressed

The clip was posted by an African cuisine page on TikTok, and it shows the man enjoying his meal

Many social media users loved the content and responded with positive comments, showing love to the man

An American man indulged in local cuisine in a video shared by the African restaurant page on TikTok.

An American man eating mogodu in Mzansi in a TikTok Video. Image:@katlegomayfair

US man tries South African dish

The video posted by @katlegomayfair on the video platform shows the white man sitting down on a wooden chair as he feasted on chicken feet, meat stew, and mogodu. He was also served pap and some veggies on the said. While he was enjoying his food, they asked if the dish was good, and he responded by simply nodding his head. The man's facial expression amused many peeps on the internet.

The video attracted, many online users, gathering over 360 K views along with thousands of likes and many comments in under a few hours of its publication.

Watch the video below:

Online users reacts to the video

South Africans were thrilled to see the American man enjoying their local traditional dishes as they rushed the comments to express their thoughts.

Hlela Dastile said:

"That bite and nonverbal response confirm how delicious that meal is."

The African cuisine page responded by saying:

"Lol, yep! I made him taste the chicken intestines first, and he was so pleasantly surprised and couldn't stop eating them."

Tiisetso Tiisy wrote:

"That meat looks so good."

Sweetus21 shared:

Las'dish. The way I overate their food (same day), and I went into labour a few hours later. Their food is so good it pushed my baby out."

Keamogecoe added:

"His face said everything."

Teacher joins learners eating pap and mogodu during lunchtime at school

Briefly News previously on a group of school learners, who are true foodies at heart, took to social media to share a video of what they enjoyed for lunch recently.

A viral video posted on TikTok shows a group of learners enjoying pap and mogudu during their lunchtime. Mogodu is a Southern African food, which is a combination of chopped serobe (tripe) and mala (intestines) served as a stew, often with hot pap or dumpling. Mala (in Setswana/Sotho) is the insides, usually of a mammal such as a cow or sheep.

