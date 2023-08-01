A video of a group of school learners eating papnand mogudu has gained much traction online

The video shows the learners enjoying the African dish with their white male teacher

Many netizens enjoyed the video and responded with positive comments, showing the learners love

A group of school learners took to social media to share a video of what they enjoyed for lunch recently.

A group of learners and their teacher enjoyed pap and mogudu for lunch. Image: @ourgoatedlunchbox/TikTok

A viral video posted on TikTok shows the learners enjoying pap and mogudu during their lunch time.

Mogodu is a Southern African food. Mogodu is a combination of chopped serobe (tripe) and mala (intestines) served as a stew often with hot pap or dumpling. Mala (in Setswana/Sotho) is the insides, usually of a mammal such as a cow or sheep.

One of their teachers, a white man, is also seen digging into the traditional African meal and seemingly enjoying it too.

South African netizens show the learners love online

Many netizens enjoyed the lunchbox content and responded with positive comments online.

lelo_thwala replied:

"You guys are killing me with this content . Are these the same kids that were eating amasi just the other day? Love this for yall."

Jane Dhlamini wrote:

"Akasaphangisi uOom for umogodu."

black china said:

"Naze nawudla isilungu umgodu bo."

Nonhlanhla Maseko-Gc said:

"Ama2000 ahamba wodwa ."

Kemoratile wrote:

"I got bullied in primary for bringing pap, steak and salads I couldn't understand why these kids were so mean! Weren't they eating pap at home?."

SizzlingK commented:

"Abanye ngath bayasaba ukudla."

