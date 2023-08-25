A Western Cape beauty shared how she was pleased at Checker's delivery toy range, which comes complete with a delivery person and a bike

The woman's video showed that the retail giant also had other toys in this range, which they re-launched recently

Netizens were in love with them and wanted to buy them for their children

A Cape Town woman gushed over Checkers' toys. Image: @chefaddies

Source: TikTok

A Cape Town hun showed that Checkers is winning Mzansi over with their Limited Edition Sixty60 Delivery toy range, and netizens love them.

South Africans and their children love their toys, so they waxed lyrical about the toy range.

Checkers Sixty60 toys go viral on TikTok

@cheffaddies shared her video on TikTok, which was viewed 138K times. The video shows a toy shelf at the Checkers store. The shelf has various toys like toy baskets, trucks and cars. Of particular interest to this TikTokker is Checkers's Sixty60 Limited Edition delivery toy range. The adorable toys include a delivery figure, a motorbike and a forklift. The figure costs R50, and the motorbike and the forklift cost R100.

Checkers is known for their adorable toys and their Sixty60 delivery service. They recently launched a scooter range for children with a customisable number plate and a mini-delivery basket. This was in line with their re-launch of the toy range.

Watch the video here:

South Africans love the toys

Netizens gushed over the absolute adorableness of the toys and shared how much they loved them.

Dis_Mos_Babba_Wp wrote:

“Me asking my 20 and 16-year-olds if they want this so I can have it...”

MaMsani SBWLed.

“I want that mini basket.”

Mickayla_n loved it.

“That’s so cute!”

MissG wanted one.

“I need that basket. My daughter has a picnic at school, lol.”

Rebeccaprinsloo74 remarked:

“Me watching this just after my Sixty60 delivery was received. Thank you, Checkers.”

The price surprised DizzyLizzy23.

“Wow, and it’s not even expensive.”

Artinu_04 wrote:

“Cute and all. I wish they would make this much effort in stock availability too.”

SagittariousMomma remarked:

“My son got a bike that’s almost the same colour as the Checkers one for his birthday, so I might just tie the basket to it.”

@lizemari93 exclaimed:

“The new role models of South Africa.”

Source: Briefly News