A video of a scruffy looking man turning his life around for the better has gone viral on social media

The TikTok clip shows the man dressed in a work uniform from Checkers as well as the progress of building a house

The man's story of dusting himself off and working towards a brighter future captured the hearts of South Africans

Our country is notorious for its extremely high unemployment rate, especially since reaching a staggering 35.30% in the fourth quarter of 2021, considered an all-time high.

According to Trading Economics, SA's unemployment rate is a cause for concern. Any young person who is able to secure a decent job opportunity in the current economy considers themselves blessed.

One young man was in that exact position as he took to social media to share a video revealing how his life changed after getting a job at a grocery retail store, Checkers.

Video of young man securing a job at Checkers goes viral

In the video posted on TikTok, the man is seen looking scruffy, very much like a 'phara' (homeless person) before proceeding to reveal him dressed in Checkers uniform.

The man also shows some of his hard-earned salary and some building materials as he works on building a home.

Inspired South Africans respond to the video with heartfelt words

This is a beautiful story of determination and an example of a young man overcoming the odds against him to build a better life.

Many South Africans were inspired by the man's turnaround and encouraged him to keep going.

KaMakhathini replied:

"I'm proud of you, mfana wami hamba uphokophele phambili ungabheki emuva ."

Jabuh_M commented:

"Muhle uJehova."

Ningi Dlamini wrote:

"Zibambe ziqine mfana wakithi, God bless you."

Sir Sure-b'zin said:

"You just inspired me waphinde wanginika ithemba mofwakithi ukuthi ngisho ngibhekene nabo lobunzima engibhekene nako koda izinto zizolunga ."

Ndalwenhle Luhz wrote:

"Aw kodwa my brother uthixo uyathanda sengathi angakulond ngab salicabang imuva."

Msholozi said:

"It can only be God sebefungile abantu ukuthi ngeke usalunga."

