A Pretoria woman is serving traditional food at low costs prices in Marabastad, and her food is causing quite a stir

She's renowned for preparing offal dishes and foods that often remind people of what they enjoy when visiting their parents' homes

Mzansi peeps were excited to see what she had to offer, and many said that they would be heading to her food stall to support

A woman has been trending on Twitter after photos surfaced of her food stall in Pretoria, where she cooks traditional African food. Images: Kasi Economy/Twitter.

In the streets of Marabastad, Pretoria, a woman has been making waves on Twitter for her cooking skills.

Pretoria woman's delish dishes

A woman known as Sis Hlama Vandag has become the talk of the town for serving up mouthwatering traditional food at unbelievably low prices. Photos of her business were posted on Kasi Economy's Twitter page, and people loved what she had on the menu.

She's renowned for her offal dishes and other homemade delights that instantly transport you back to the comforting flavours of your parent's kitchen. Whether it's amathumbu, chicken feet or other traditional foods, this stall is where nostalgia meets affordability.

Here is the the tweet:

Mzansi love the menu

People can't stop raving about her incredible offerings, and it's no surprise that her food is causing quite a stir. Some peeps have even bared testament to how good her cuisine is

Peeps flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Ragnar Lodbrok·shared:

"I miss home."

@Bongs_Mahlangu gave directions:

"If I remember correctly it’s gate 4/5 opposite the rank."

@GXXD INTENTIONZ shared:

"Sis Hlama Vandag" is selling amathumbu."

@SimthoBiyela commented:

"Amathumbu that are fried."

@Ntwezinhle Sithole said:

"This chicken cables looks yummy."

@vuyiswamb shared:

"I would buy this everyday."

@anaTheone commented:

"This lady can sell her food is delicious."

@Nathi Jiyane said:

"This ladies food is delicious."

