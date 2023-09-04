A young entrepreneur has turned her passion for wigs into a flourishing small-time business

In a TikTok video, she shares her inspiring journey that showcases the art of her business

Through her engaging video, she provides a glimpse into her creative process, captivating a growing audience eager to witness her success

A young woman shared a video of what her day is like as a small-time business owner. Images: @marwinniemavuso/TikTok.

A young woman showcases on TikTok how she turned her passion into a thriving small-time wig business.

Woman's wig showcase

Marwinnie Mavuso is redefining entrepreneurship with every strand of hair she touches. On her TikTok page, she showed what she does daily. Through her captivating posts, she showcases the artistry behind wig-making, giving viewers a glimpse into her daily life as a budding entrepreneur.

The young woman found her niche in the world of wigs. She handcrafts or buys each wig, which she handles carefully, infusing creativity into every strand. From choosing the finest materials to crafting unique styles, she is turning heads in the beauty industry.

Watch the video below:

Video sparks entrepreneurial passion

The young woman's small-time wig business proves that passion and determination can lead to success. Her story reminds us that dreams can be transformed into reality with determination and dedication.

Netizens were impressed by her hustle and the type of wigs she had available.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@kile_dl said:

"How much are your weaves.?

@Nqobile Ngwanya commented:

"Hi..may you please help with how you order online?"

@Sibusisiwe Dlamini praised:

"My students looked amazing. Thank you so much."

@Siphesihle Gamedze shared:

"Beautiful work, sis."

@SAZ posted:

"You are so inspiring."

@Shot said:

"This is content we want to see to motivate us."

@McGee761 shared:

"Glueless akho."

@Sibile said:

"This is beautiful work sis."

