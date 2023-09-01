In a TikTok video, a woman engineer is breaking stereotypes and providing a sneak peek into the life of an engineer

This video offers viewers a glimpse into her daily challenges and achievements, shedding light on the dynamic engineering world

Mzansi was impressed by her technical skills and that she is an inspiring role model, particularly for young women interested in STEM fields

A young woman has flexed her life as an engineer in a video.

This young woman is shattering those stereotypes and providing an inside look into the life of an engineer through TikTok.

Engineering video unveiled

In this captivating video, the engineer takes viewers on a journey through her daily life, showcasing the challenges and triumphs of her profession. The woman known as onalenna_mosegedi on TikTok shared what she does while working out on the field.

What makes this TikTok video special is its potential to inspire young women and girls to consider careers in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics). By sharing her experiences and accomplishments, this engineer is breaking down barriers and paving the way for greater diversity in the field.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi inspired by video

The video has garnered widespread attention, with viewers admiring the engineer's passion and dedication. The post serves as a beautiful reminder that regardless of gender, we can excel in engineering and contribute to innovative solutions that shape our world.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

Women engineer shatters stereotypes

