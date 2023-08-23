A KZN woman showcases her life as a civil engineer in a TikTok video which offers a glimpse into her daily experiences and challenges

She highlighted the dynamic and creative aspects of her profession, captivated Mzansi by her story

Speaking to Briefly News, an engineer expressed her thoughts regarding the major changes required in the country's engineering sector

KZN woman shows people what she does daily at her job in a video. Images: @spheh_lwah/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

This hardworking young woman from KwaZulu-Natal is a force to be reckoned with. She's defying expectations and charting her path as a young civil engineer.

KZN woman inspires in TikTok video

The lady known as @speh_lwah on TikTok shared what a day in her life is like in a video. Her story is about determination, ambition, and the relentless pursuit of dreams working on the construction site. With her hard hat secured and boots firmly on the ground, she is manoeuvring through construction site complexities.

In an industry where women are frequently underrepresented, her story as an engineer serves as a beacon of hope and empowerment. However, it underscores the pressing need for significant reforms in this sector.

In an exclusive comment to Briefly News, Carmen Mathlakola, who is also in the same field, says:

"To build an inclusive environment for females, we need to understand that it is more costly than having a male do the job (in our industry)."

"This shouldn't, however, rule it out for us. Systems should be built to include us, therefore looking into policies and regulations to include such things as being able to relocate with your kids, having benefits for nannies, toilet systems that are female user friendly, etc."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi was impressed by young hun's career choice

The intelligent lady is shattering stereotypes, inspiring future engineers, and proving that anyone can thrive in the construction world with passion, resilience, and a hard hat.

Peeps were impressed by her achievements and flocked to the comment section to express their views:

@Nqubzin, aka Lorch, shared:

"To us who want to be a civil engineer."

@Sandile Jiyane was inspired:

"My motivation to keep on studying."

@Sanele_D was motivated:

"I love what I’m seeing. I wish you revive the working spirit amongst your colleagues."

@Saz said:

"I want to be a civil engineer so bad, but my physics and math are so bad no matter how hard I try."

@Manana3672 commented:

"How did you become a civil engineer."

