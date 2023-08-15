A spirited young woman is captivating the internet with her journey as an electrical engineer

She's sharing her daily life, showcasing the magic of her work and what exactly she does at work

Curious netizens are flooding her with questions, eager to learn more about her career path and experiences

A young woman shows what a day is like for her as an electrical engineer. Images: @nandixtalin/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A young woman is capturing hearts and minds as she shares her journey as an electrical engineer.

Young woman electrical engineer shines

With confidence and determination, @nandixtalin is breaking barriers and showcasing the power of pursuing one's passions. She's shedding light on her life as an engineer through a captivating video.

From designing innovative solutions to conquering challenges, she's proving that engineering isn't just for the boys' club. Netizens eagerly plugged into her story, drawn by her relatable charm and inspiring resilience.

Watch the video below:

Curious netizens seek career insights

People are firing up the comment section with their burning questions. They're drilling deep into her experiences, seeking guidance on embarking upon their technical journeys.

Peeps shared their views:

@SAy related to the young hun:

"Hey, I’m planning on transferring my college from lsa to engineering and I’m a freshme@n in undergrad right now with no engineering experience whatsoeverㅤ,"

@myra asked questions :

"What coding language did you use while in school? Python or C++."

@DanielW was confused by the post:

"What type of day in life was this lol??"

@share com asked for advice:

"Hey there! I’m an undecided engineer major. Would you say this major for you was a great choice you picked?:

@louieavila_ commented:

"Girl, please do more!!! I'm an EE student, and this gives me so much excitement!"

@TxYair commented:

"Is this a hard career? I want to be an engineer in college don’t know what kind; I want to make good money."

Source: Briefly News