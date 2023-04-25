An electrical engineer was complaining about a late payment, but people zoned in on his bank balance

Twitter user @Yanga_Co told Briefly New that it was a friend and that he didn't care what others think

Some were glad the man got his money, but others were only focused on his nice bank balance

Owning your own business comes with a lot of stressors, like getting people to pay. This man was shocked when he got paid five months after the job.

Mzansi people honed in on this man's bank balance, forgetting what the actual post was about. Image: Twitter / @Yanga_Co

Electrical engineer shares late payment story on Twitter

Twitter user @Yanga_Co is an electrical engineer who got left high and dry for five months. Sharing proof of payment, he explained that this R28k payment took five months to receive.

Take a look:

“I did house wiring for this other guy, quoted him including material in Nov 2022, and he only paid me today after five months ♂️”

Mzansi man spills the eta on the late payment issue

Briefly News got in touch with Twitter user @Yanga_Co to find out a bit more about the story. Turns out, it was a friend of his.

“I did house wiring, quoted him including the material, I own an electrical company, and a friend delayed my payment.”

We also asked him how he feels about the people claiming this post was a bank balance flex, and he gave a straight-cut answer.

“I just don’t care what people think, most wished they were in my shoes with that balance.”

Mzansi people have mixed feelings about the post

Some felt all the man was doing was flexing his bank balance, while others were glad that he eventually got his money.

Read some of the comments:

@SyaEbroteni said:

“How big that house is? I wired a ten-room house for R16000 back in 2020 and they complained. I ended up charging 10K because I was desperate.”

@Aviwe_ii said:

“This tweet is not about the R28k and the guy”

@Lebzit said:

“This tweet is definitely about the available balance ”

@_WiseySA said:

“At least he paid you…. some people don’t get paid even a cent”

